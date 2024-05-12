Trinayani serial actress Pavitra Jayaram dies in a road accident

Popular Kannada actress Pavitra Jayaram, known for her role as Thilottama in the Telugu serial Trinayani, has died in a tragic road accident. The accident occurred in Sheripalli, Bhutpur of Mahbubnagar district in Telangana, when the car she was traveling in collided with an RTC bus after hitting a divider in the early hours of May 12.

Pavitra Jayaram's death has shocked the television industry, with Zee Telugu TV channel expressing deep sorrow over her sudden demise. She was a beloved member of the Telugu TV family, with her portrayal of Tilotthama in Trinayani winning hearts of the audience.

Hailing from the Mandya region of Karnataka, Pavitra Jayaram initially started her acting career in Kannada TV industry with serials like Jokali, Robot Family, and Galipata. She made her mark in Telugu with serials like Ninne Pelladatha, but it was her role in Trinayani that catapulted her to fame.

Known for her exceptional acting skills, Pavitra Jayaram's untimely death has left a void in both Kannada and Telugu TV industries. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and remember the talented actress.