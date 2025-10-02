Live
Vijayawada rly division observes Swachhotsav
Vijayawada: As part of Swachhata Hi Seva-2025, Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway observed Swachhotsav with a pledge, Prabhat Pheri and awareness activities on Tuesday.
Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya administered the Swachhata Pledge to staff, Scouts and Guides, Cubs and Bulbuls and Safai Karmacharis at the divisional headquarters. A Prabhat Pheri from the HQ to Vijayawada Station spread the message of cleanliness, followed by a Nukkad Natak by Scouts & Guides at the Gandhi Waiting Hall with the theme “Mera Seat – Mera Dabba”.
Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said cleanliness should be embraced as a habit, stressing collective responsibility in keeping trains and stations hygienic.
Similar programmes, including cleanliness drives and rallies, were also held at various stations across the Division.