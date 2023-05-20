  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Rugby Assn keen to produce international players

Vijayawada: Rugby Assn keen to produce international players
x

Representatives of Sports Associations and Rugby players felicitating AP Rugby Association chairman Koraganji Jagannatha Rao and vice-president Chandra Kala in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Rugby Association chairman and Krishna district Association president Koraganji Jagannatha Rao said that he will work hard to keep rugby sport in the top place in the State

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Andhra Pradesh Rugby Association chairman and Krishna district Association president Koraganji Jagannatha Rao said that he will work hard to keep rugby sport in the top place in the State. Rugby is a very popular international game and State players have excelled in this game within a short period after starting the game in the State, he said.

K Jagannatha Rao and Nagalla Chandra Kala were unanimously elected as the State Association chairman and vice-president respectively in the recently held elections in Kurnool. In view of this, Krishna District Rugby Association founder MV Satya Prasad, treasurer T Tulsi Rao, Krishna District Cycling Association general secretary K Sugunarao, Krishna District Handball Association treasurer T Sri Latha and others felicitated them here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagannatha Rao said that the association was aiming to produce international players by providing better facilities and coaching.

Physical Education Teacher K Madhu, Wrestling coach Bhargav and others participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X