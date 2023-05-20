Vijayawada: Rugby Assn keen to produce international players

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Andhra Pradesh Rugby Association chairman and Krishna district Association president Koraganji Jagannatha Rao said that he will work hard to keep rugby sport in the top place in the State. Rugby is a very popular international game and State players have excelled in this game within a short period after starting the game in the State, he said.

K Jagannatha Rao and Nagalla Chandra Kala were unanimously elected as the State Association chairman and vice-president respectively in the recently held elections in Kurnool. In view of this, Krishna District Rugby Association founder MV Satya Prasad, treasurer T Tulsi Rao, Krishna District Cycling Association general secretary K Sugunarao, Krishna District Handball Association treasurer T Sri Latha and others felicitated them here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagannatha Rao said that the association was aiming to produce international players by providing better facilities and coaching.

Physical Education Teacher K Madhu, Wrestling coach Bhargav and others participated in this programme.