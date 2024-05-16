Live
Just In
Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Four persons were killed on Thursday when a passenger bus collided head on with a car in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.
Kolkata: Four persons were killed on Thursday when a passenger bus collided head on with a car in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.
All four passengers travelling in the car died on the spot.
The deceased are yet to be identified.
Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolence over the tragedy.
"I am saddened to know that four people were killed in a road accident in Marishda, East Midnapore this morning. I offer my sincere condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of the victims. District administration will provide all help, taking all measures," she posted.
"The state government will also provide financial compensation to the families of the victims. I once again offer my condolences to the bereaved. Remember, the state government is by your side," she said.