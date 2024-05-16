Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal

Several labourers were severely injured in a goods Carrier Mishap. According to the victims, several women were injured, 2 women were grievously injured ,while 30 woman labourers were traveling in goods Carrier from Ieeja Municipality, on gadwali road near Katta kinda timmappa temple road the driver lost control over the vehicle and it was overturned .10 women labourers were severely injured ou t of which 2 women's condition was very serious and they were shifted to an hospital in Kurnool for a better treatment.And the remaining were rushed to nearer hospital for treatment.

The local people alleged the auto drivers who allowed passengers beyond their capacity and rash driving ,causing the accidents.

So the police should be initiated a strict action against the auto drivers who drives the auto negligently .The government should take appropriate measures to ensure the damages caused by the incident.The district collector should be immediately respond to provide some labour work to the labourers under the EGS .