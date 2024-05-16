Live
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Several labourers were severely injured in a goods Carrier Mishap.
Several labourers were severely injured in a goods Carrier Mishap. According to the victims, several women were injured, 2 women were grievously injured ,while 30 woman labourers were traveling in goods Carrier from Ieeja Municipality, on gadwali road near Katta kinda timmappa temple road the driver lost control over the vehicle and it was overturned .10 women labourers were severely injured ou t of which 2 women's condition was very serious and they were shifted to an hospital in Kurnool for a better treatment.And the remaining were rushed to nearer hospital for treatment.
The local people alleged the auto drivers who allowed passengers beyond their capacity and rash driving ,causing the accidents.
So the police should be initiated a strict action against the auto drivers who drives the auto negligently .The government should take appropriate measures to ensure the damages caused by the incident.The district collector should be immediately respond to provide some labour work to the labourers under the EGS .