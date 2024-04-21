Vijayawada: Severe heat wave forecast in 45 mandals in AP

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Saturday forecast that there will be severe heat waves in 45 mandals and heat waves in 197 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Severe heat waves will be in 12 mandals of Srikakulam district, 22 mandals in Vizianagaram district, 8 mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam district, eight mandals in Visakhapatnam district, one mandal each in Kakinada and Anakapalli districts.

Similarly heat waves were forecast in 197 mandals in the State. These mandals are located in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati.

The APSDMA stated that the details of the heat waves and severe heat waves will be available on https://apsdma.ap.gov.in/files

More than 43 degrees temperature was recorded in some parts of Prakasam, Parvathipuram, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Vizianagaram, Nandyal and Palnadu districts on Saturday.

The highest temperature of 44.1 degrees was recorded in Darimadugu village in Prakasam district on Saturday followed by 43.9 degrees recorded in Navagam village of Parvathipuram Manyam district and Manganelluru village of Tirupati district.

