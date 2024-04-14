Vijayawada Singh Nagar police registered a case on the attack on YS Jagan

Live
The Singh Nagar police have officially registered a case for the incident on the complaint of Vijayawada West constituency YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.
The Singh Nagar police have officially registered a case for the incident on the complaint of Vijayawada West constituency YSRCP MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. The case has been filed under IPC section 307 for attempted murder, and it is a non-bailable offense.
Special teams are currently in search of the accused, with police having gathered evidence from the scene of the attack. Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack on CM Jagan was part of a well-planned scheme. The police are now intensifying their investigation, utilizing clues from the scene and CCTV footage. Six special teams, each helmed by ACP level officers, have been deployed for the ongoing investigation.
The attack occurred at 8:10 pm on Saturday, while CM Jagan was at Daba Kotla Center in Vijayawada Singh Nagar as part of the 'Memanta Siddham' bus yatra. A sharp object was used to attack CM Jagan, resulting in a severe injury to the area above his left eye when he turned to greet the people. Former minister Velampally Srinivas was also injured in the incident. Experts have suggested that the object used in the attack could have been a stone, granite slab, pellet, or air bullet, based on the severity of the injury.
The police are continuing their investigation into the assassination attempt on Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, with the task force working diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice.