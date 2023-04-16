Vijayawada: Speed up the cleaning process of Budameru, officials told

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar and irrigation officials on Saturday visited the new RR Pet and nearby areas and inspected the pathetic condition of Budameru drain, which is the breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Thousands of families living in RR Pet, new RR Pet, Nandamuri Nagar, Indira Nayak Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ramakrishna Puram and other areas are facing innumerable hardships due to mosquito menace caused by the Budameru.

Budameru drain passes through about 9 km in the city covering New RR Pet, Devi Nagar, Ajit Singh Nagar, Gunadala etc and other areas. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu has urged Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar, irrigation SE Tirumala Rao and others to immediately start the process of drain cleaning activity to get rid of the mosquito menace and complete the works in 10 days.

He said the drain water stagnated due to increasing hyacinth and silt. He underlined the need for disiltation and removal of hyacinth and flow of drain water. He said a large number of families were suffering due to the filthy smell emanating from Budameru and mosquitoes menace.

He stressed the need to sprinkle ML oil with drones to get rid of mosquitoes and larvae. Local residents have explained to the MLA about the long pending problem of filthy smell and mosquitoes.

The MLA along with the officials also inspected the Ryves canal bunds in Arundelpeta, Gunadala and other areas and discussed the local problems with the officials. The MLA and other officials have made this visit in view of the increasing population in the new colonies like Nandamuri Nagar and Indira Nayak Nagar which have come up in recent years.

The local residents, mostly middle class and upper middle class families purchased apartments, flats and built houses in the recent years. But, they have been facing mosquito menace every year.