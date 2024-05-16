  • Menu
Vijayawada: TDP is attacking the ‘poor and vulnerable’, says YSRCP

Vijayawada: TDP is attacking the 'poor and vulnerable', says YSRCP
Highlights

  • Party general secretary alleges that poll panel is acting in a biased manner
  • Laments that YSRCP candidates were placed under house arrest but TDP nominees were allowed to move freely on election day
  • Slams TDP for carrying out ‘false propaganda’ that funds meant for welfare schemes are being paid to select contractors

Vijayawada : YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged bias on the part of Election Commission and condemned the ongoing violence and attacks by ‘anti-social elements’ on YSRCP leaders and cadres.

Speaking to media at party office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that TDP was targeting ‘poor and vulnerable’ segments of society and police adopted negligent attitude in addressing TDP-initiated attacks.

Regarding reports of riots in various regions in the state, including Macherla, Tirupati, Tadipatri, Palnadu, the YSRCP leader said they had lodged complaints with the Election Commission and the director general of police regarding TDP attacks.

Referring to events on polling day, he said YSRCP candidates were placed under house arrest and TDP candidates were allowed to roam at will. “Dalits who hid in a temple were attacked in Gurajala. Violent incidents were results of EC’s failure. The commission should take responsibility for this situation,” he said.

Alleging that ongoing attacks are being carried out by one side, he said minister Ambati Rambabu was unjustly detained in his house. The police did not care about the attacks on MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s family,” he said.

Alleging ‘improper’ conduct of inquiry by the AP Election Police Observer Deepak Mishra, he called for an independent investigation into Mishra’s actions and their alleged impact on violent incidents.

He appealed for restoration of peace and security in the state.

Ramakrishna Reddy accused TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu of ‘instigating’ unrest and spreading false propaganda. He requested Election Commission to intervene and address issues of insecurity among officials. He suspected possibility of attacks orchestrated by the opposition during the vote-counting process.

He also accused the media of spreading false propaganda that welfare schemes’ funds are being given to contractors.

More Stories
X