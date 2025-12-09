Vijayawada to host IJU 11th national plenary in February

Vijayawada: Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, also known as Chinni, and CR Media Academy of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Alapati Suresh Kumar, officially unveiled the brochure for Indian Journalists Union (IJU) 11th National Plenary. This event took place at Minister Parthasarathy's office in Vijayawada on Monday and was attended by members of Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ).

IJU 11th National Plenary is scheduled to take place for three days in the first week of February next year. Approximately 350 elected delegates from 27 State working journalists’ unions affiliated with the IJU across the country are expected to participate in this plenary.

To ensure the event runs smoothly, an invitation committee has been formed with MP Kesineni Sivanath as chief patron, Alapati Suresh Kumar as chairman, Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president IV Subba Rao as general secretary and union general secretary K Jayaraj as treasurer.

During the brochure release, Minister Parthasarathy expressed optimism about the plenary's success and emphasised its significance in strengthening the fraternity of journalists nationwide.

IJU secretary general D Somasundar, APUWJ president IV Subba Rao, vice-president Chava Ravi, general secretary K Jayaraju, Vijayawada Press Club secretary D Nagaraju, and AP Photo Journalists Association president Ch Vijaya Bhaskar, vice-president N Sambasiva Rao and others were present.