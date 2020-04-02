Vijayawada: Use social media with discretion, warns government

Vijayawada: The state government appealed to the people to use social media like FaceBook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, ShareChat, TikTok and others with discretion.

T Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner of information and public relations, expressing concern over spreading wrong information by some irresponsible persons, recalled that the World Health Organisation (WHO) described the rampant distribution of baseless information and rumours on social media as 'infodemic'.

The commissioner cautioned people to take absolute care while sharing information. In case of spreading any irrelevant information and baseless forwards the group admin would be held responsible, he warned.

Referring to wrong information being spread on the epidemic of Covid-19, he said, "Under any circumstances, the details of the positive patients should not be revealed since it violates the right to privacy and it is also unethical at the same time a punishable offence."

Lauding the role of the media in eradicating the epidemic, he regretted that some print media, online editions, web magazines are publishing sensational news which may lead to cause fear in society. He said that some YouTube channels are showing the government machinery in a very bad light.

He warned them that suitable action would be taken against such violators of various laws. He appealed to the print, electronic and digital media to extend support to the government to win the battle against Covid-19.