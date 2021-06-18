Vijayawada: Veterinary doctors felicitates Minister Seediri Appala Raju

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Officers Association on Wednesday felicitated Seediri Appala Raju, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries on the Thursday.

The association leaders thanked the Minister for giving promotions to 48 officials, who had been waiting for the promotions for three years.

The officials in a press release said the Minister took the initiative to give the promotions as joint directors and deputy directors. In all 18 officials were promoted as joint directors and 30 as deputy directors.

The association leaders Dr Jayachandra, Dr T Sai Gopal, Dr Vidya Sagar and others thanked the Minister and expressed gratitude for giving promotions.