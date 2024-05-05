Vijayawada: Women voters to decide fate of parties

Vijayawada : Women are going to play a key role in electing candidates in the coming elections as they are more in number than men among voters in 154 of the total 175 Assembly constituencies. Sensing the situation, major political parties are also making efforts to win the confidence of women voters.

As per the final list of electors released by Election Commission, the total number of women voters in the state is 2,10,58,615 while that of male voters is 2,03,39,851. The women voters outnumber male voters in 154 seats, except in Prakasam district where the male voters outnumber women voters.



District-wise, in Srikakulam, the number of women voters 9,46,527 and male voters are 9,45,725. In Vizianagaram, women voters: 792363, male voters: 7,76,210, Parvatipuram Manyam district-women voters: 4,00,891, male voters: 3,84,712, Alluri Sitaramaraju district-women voters: 4,00,063, male voters: 3,71376. Visakhapatnam district-Women voters: 10,19,690, male voters: 9,96,261. Anakapalli district-women voters: 6,62,157, male voters: 6,31,156. Kakinada district-women voters-8,29,501, male voters-8,05,234, Konaseema district-women voters-7,72,310, male 7,59,898. East Godavari district-Women voters: 8,30,780, male voters 7,92,975, West Godavari district: women voters 7,51,345, male voters-722388. Eluru district: women voters 838089, male voters-799901.



Krishna: Women-7,93.366, male-7,46,622, NTR district: women voters-8,73,461, male voters: 8,30,857 , Guntur: women voters-9,26,080, male voters-8,67,085, Bapatla: women voters-6,61,990, Male voters-6,34,311, Palnadu: women voters-8,88,206, male voters-8,47,765. Prakasam: women voters-9,14,552, male voters-9,14,657. Nellore: women voters-9,93,036, male voters-9,51,628, Kurnool: women voters 1,04,0496, male voters-10,15,389. Nandyal: women voters-7,08,703, male voters 6,83,218. Anantapur: women voters-10,20,162, male voters 9,99,835. Sri Sathyasai: women voters-7,07,155, male voters-7,00,331, YSR district: women voters-8,38,056, male voters 8,03,077, Annamayya: women voters-7,26,369, male voters-7,01,633, Chittoor: women voters-7,93,773, male voters-7,73,443. Tirupati district: women voters-9,29494, male voters-8,84,164.

