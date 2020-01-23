Vijayawada: Young artists can do wonders if trained

Vijayawada: "Telugu theatre needs training in all crafts of theatre," said theatre personalities Dontala Prakash, Borra Nareen, T V S Anjaneyaraju and R Vasudevarao in a brief interaction.



In the light of young generation entering theatre, 'The Hans India' interacted with the theatre personalities.

Dontala Prakash, a senior stage artiste for 40 years, opined that the present Telugu drama was occupied by 30 percent of youth, which is a welcoming sign for theatre. Prakash felt that artists need proper training in all crafts of theatre to get good results. He also added if they were provided adequate training and guidance, these artistes will do wonders on stage.

Borra Nareen, theatre artiste for the last three decades, appreciated the works rendered by the young artistes. He said that they were making excellent experiments on stage to attract theatre lovers. Nareen also felt that these artists were not keen in dialogue modulation and culture, but they were mainly concentrating only on stage design and movements. If they will be guided by the senior theatre exponents, they can do magic on stage.

TVS Anjaneya Raju, theatre artiste-turned-businessman and also regular drama viewer said that it is a pleasure to see fresh faces on stage. But in previous years the drama directors are having perfect schedule right form script stage to performance. Whereas, it is observed that months long procedure in making a drama is not in practice nowadays. The theatre lovers are remembering the dramas like 'Turpu rekhalu', 'Koduku Puttala', 'Raga Ragini', 'Sidhartha', 'Kanyasulkam', 'Varavikrayam', 'Nagulu terige konalo', 'Chal chal gurram', 'O Chikati ratri', 'Neerupoyi', 'Putukku jara jara dubukku me', ' Kaalaratri' and many others, even after many years because of their script value and artistes' dialogue modulation. Raju said that the present young artistes and drama makers should select everlasting scripts before staging to attract the pulse of audience.

The contemporary theatre person and youngsters' trainer R Vasudeva Rao said that the audience is enjoying the present plays staged by the young theater persons. He accepted that one section of audience opined that the stage craft and lighting in the dramas are more than requirement. He humbly said the yesteryears dramas were based on dialogue and expressions. He also said that they required practical training from exponents and workshops. He also submitted that their organization is going to start a theater school and workshops with the association of elders.