VIKAS launched in Alluri district

Paderu (ASR District) : The sub-collector of Paderu, Dhatri Reddy here on Wednesday launched VIKAS (Vasectomy Initiative - Knowledge, Access, Support), a pivotal drive aimed at promoting vasectomy as a viable family planning method in the agency areas. The programme was organised in collaboration with Chintapalli Police and the Medical Department of ASR district. As part of this, a significant milestone was achieved with 130 successful vasectomy operations conducted by a specialised team of doctors in GK Veedhi on Wednesday.

Additional SP of Chintapalli Kommi Prathap Siva Kishore addressed critical issues faced by the local populace, including prevalent sickle cell anaemia and high rates of multiple births. He said that Vasectomy presents a safer alternative to tubectomy, particularly for anaemic women, thus reducing the risks associated with major surgeries and maternal deaths due to blood loss. VIKAS also tackles the historical challenges of awareness, access, and cultural hesitancy surrounding vasectomy. The government supports this initiative by equipping all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) with the necessary facilities to perform these operations and by providing financial incentives and insurance coverage to encourage participation.

Wednesday’s event also included an awareness meet spearheaded by Sub-Collector Dhatri Reddy and Additional SP Siva Kishore with doctors such as Krishna Rao and Himabindu, who are part of this effort.

The sub-collector of Paderu appreciated police for taking up work for the benefit of the local public without limiting themselves to only their duties. She said the idea is to increase the access and availability of vasectomies in every PHC. As part of VIKAS more doctors are being trained to perform the surgery to improve the access and availability. Targeted awareness is done by giving data to ASHA and ANMs with multiple children instead of generic awareness drives. As a result, in a single camp in GK Veedhi and more than 130 members attended the surgery.