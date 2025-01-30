Village secretariat staff ordered to resolve Girijans’ issues

Nellore : Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has directed the village secretariat officials to find out various problems of Girijans.

Speaking at a review meeting held with Sarvepalle constituency village secretariat officials at Manubolu on Wednesday, the MLA criticised that it’s unfortunate that village secretariat officials were least bothered in solving the issues of Girijans like issuing Aadhar card, pensions, house sites, ration cards etc, even after they visited the offices several times. He ordered the officials to secure comprehensive information related to Girijans’ problems by visiting each house in the constituency by February 15.

The MLA stressed that the government is giving top priority to solve Girijans’ problems and ordered the officials to work hard to as per the wishes of the government.