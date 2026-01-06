Samanta elected VFI chief patron

Bhubaneswar: Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS, has been unanimously elected as the chief patron of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) on the sidelines of the ongoing 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship 2026 being held in Varanasi. The championship was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The decision was taken during the Annual General Council meeting of the Volleyball Federation of India, held in Varanasi, which was attended by presidents, secretaries and office-bearers of volleyball associations from all states.

Although Samanta, who is also the president of Odisha Volleyball Association, was unable to attend the meeting due to prior professional commitments, the VFI president and general secretary contacted him over the telephone. Following his consent, the federation formally nominated him as the chief patron.

The federation cited Samanta’s significant contributions to sports, particularly volleyball, as the primary reason for his appointment. He will hold the position of the chief patron for a period of four years. During the meeting, the General Council also approved the hosting of the National Youth Volleyball Championship at KIIT, further strengthening Odisha’s role in the promotion of volleyball at the national level.