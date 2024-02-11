Live
- Too Many Camels Intruding Into Bharat’s Tent!
- Confusion prevails on contesting candidates in Avanigadda
- Farmers rehearsed for Tuesday protest: Intel
- Tirupati Constituency: Fierce fight between YSRCP, TDP on the cards
- New models to improve health outcomes discussed at ISB Healthcare 4.0 Summit
- Nagal seals victory over Nardi, captures men's singles title at Chennai Open 2024
- Biden will speak with Netanyahu on Sunday, White House officials say
- Deja vu for India as Australia lift fourth U-19 World Cup title
- "Participate in a public debate with me..." Siddaramaiah challenges Amit Shah
- Mohite, Shadloui power Puneri Paltan to PKL Season 10 semi-finals
Just In
Vinukonda MLA meet constituency leaders
Highlights
Vinukonda MLA Shri Bolla Brahmanaidu, along with other Constituency level leaders
Vinukonda MLA Shri Bolla Brahmanaidu, along with other Constituency level leaders, attended the opening ceremony of a newly constructed multi-purpose facility warehouse in Karumanchi village of Savalyapuram mandal in Vinukonda constituency.
The warehouse has a capacity of 500 metric tons and was built at a cost of 40 lakh rupees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS