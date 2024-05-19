  • Menu
Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel

Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel
A Shiite militia in Iraq, on Sunday, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Eilat in southern Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters launched a drone attack "on a vital site in Eilat at dawn on Sunday," Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement stressed that the attack was carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza," and the militia pledged to persist in targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

The statement did not provide additional details about the specific location targeted nor any resulting casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

