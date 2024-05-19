Bengal CM has crossed all limits by maligning saints of iconic institutions: PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits by maligning and threatening the saints associated with iconic institutions like Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and ISKCON.

He said that when Swami Vivekananda went abroad and spoke about India, lakhs of people became his devotees.

“But there was also a section that hated India. They insulted Swami Vivekananda and tried to intimidate him. But Swami Vivekananda was on a mission for Mother India and was not one to be scared. Today, a similar situation is happening on the soil of Bengal,” said PM Modi while addressing a rally at Medinipur in West Bengal.

The PM was campaigning in support of the party candidate from Medinipur Lok Sabha -- fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul.

“The entire country and the world are angry over the Chief Minister’s comments regarding the saints of these great institutions. She has crossed all the limits by maligning and threatening the saints. Trinamool Congress, which is bowing down for the sake of vote banks, is not entitled to a single vote in West Bengal. How dare she malign and threaten the monks of Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and ISKCON?” the Prime Minister questioned.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the illegal infiltration is currently the biggest danger for West Bengal. “Unfortunately, Trinamool Congress is pampering these illegal infiltrators who are threats to the state and the country. Trinamool Congress is helping them in getting fake ration cards and fake voters; identity cards,” he said.

The PM also launched a scathing attack against the Chief Minister for her comments that people applying through the CAA portal will actually lose their citizenship. “All such falsehoods have fallen flat after the Union government has given citizenship to 300 refugee families. This is the beginning. Trinamool Congress should understand one thing that CAA is the guarantee of Modi,” he added.

The PM also said that the event of Congress and Trinamool Congress contesting separately is nothing but drama on the part of both parties. “They are all parts of the INDIA bloc. They are just pretending to fight separately here,” he further said.