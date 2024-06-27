Violence, intimidation should be stopped in Kuppam says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Kuppam (Chittoor district) : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders in Kuppam to introspect the reasons for reduced majority for him in the recent general elections, while some other candidates have recorded huge majorities. In a review meeting with the party cadre held at PES Medical College auditorium here on Wednesday, he praised their hard work, but felt the need to find out lapses to set them right.

Naidu made it clear before the cadres that he will not tolerate intimidation, rowdyism and violence at any cost and asked them to be away from them. All the cases against the party cadres would be reviewed and lifted soon and they should be on more alert to prevent any such incidents in the constituency.

Responding to those, who are willing to join the party fold, Naidu reportedly asked the leaders to take all steps to check their credentials before moving further. Saying that he will personally monitor all such cases and any other issues relating to the constituency, Naidu advised them to act more responsibly and strengthen the party further.

Earlier, he received grievances from the people in the morning at R&B guest house. People have gathered there in large numbers while Naidu personally received their representations and assured them of solving their issues. He issued directions to district Collector Sumit Kumar to take necessary steps in solving people’s grievances.

To register public grievances, 18 counters were opened at the guest house and the officials have provided breakfast, buttermilk and water facilities there for people, who reached in large numbers from morning itself. A total of 846 grievances were received during the day.

For a deaf and dumb Vijaya Raju of Pedda Gollapalli village in Gudupalli mandal, who earlier fell from a coconut tree and got his spine fractured, the CM immediately sanctioned pension and 3-wheel motorcycle.



At this time, he named a girl child of Sudhakar and Priya of Santhipuram mandal in the constituency as Charani. When they asked the CM to name their second child, he took the baby into his hands and called her ‘Charani’ for which the parents expressed happiness.

After completing his 2-day tour to Kuppam, Naidu left for Bengaluru by a chopper from the helipad in PES Medical College grounds.