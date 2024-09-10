Viral fevers torment patients, drugs shortage plagues govt hospitals

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Government hospitals and patients in the undivided district are going through a dark phase of viral fevers and medicines scarcity.

A fortnight of incessant rains resulted in viral fevers plaguing almost every house, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Fevers are everywhere and medicines scarcity in government hospitals are compelling poor patients to purchase medicines from private pharmacists.

The doctors handling the patients are blaming the hospital authorities and departments heads for their lethargic attitude towards indenting the required medicines. This has resulted in overburdening patients financially, forcing them to purchase medicines from private medical shops.

By and large, about 10,000 patients visit government hospitals every day, including headquarters hospitals and area hospitals and primary health centres.

The patients as well as attendants are facing the risk of catching infections in the overcrowded hospitals where people have to stand in long ques for OP chits, clinical examinations, doctor consultation as well as to collect medicines.

GGH Superintendent Dr Venkateshwara Rao told The Hans India that he was aware of medicines shortage and indent for medicines had already reached him and they are under process. Medicines will be available in a couple of days, suggesting patients against panicky purchases.