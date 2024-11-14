Visakha Metro set to take off after Centre’s nod

Vijayawada : Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that proposals were submitted to the Centre for approval of detailed project report (DPR) for 76.9 km Visakha Metro Rail project.

The minister said the Comprehensive Mobility Plan report-2018 for Visakhapatnam city is available with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Taking into consideration the same, detailed traffic and transportation studies have been made in 2020 by the consultants while preparing the detailed project report for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project.

Replying to a question raised by Visakhapatnam MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna and PGVR Naidu on status of Visakha metro rail in Assembly during question hour on Wednesday, the minister said that the managing director of AP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has furnished proposal for implementation of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project in two phases, including Phase-I for 46.23 km and Phase-II for 30.67 km. The same is submitted to Government of India for approval of 46.23 km in Phase-I with cent per cent Central assistance as per metro rail policy and the project will commence soon after receiving Central government’s approval.

The Visakha Metro Rail project was proposed for a length of 76.9 km in four corridors, including steel plant junction to Kommadi-34.40 km, Gurudwara to RTC Complex-5.10 km, Tadicheetlapalem-Visakha railway station and Chinna Waltair-6.7 km and Kommadi-Bhogapuram airport-30.67 km. The project costing Rs 17,232 crore consists of 54 metro stations and two maintenance depots.

Initially, it will have two car rail system, to be expandable to 4-car system. Advantages are cost saving by 20 per cent in capex (capital expenditure) and 25 per cent in opex (operating expenditure) compared to medium metro system. In Phase-I, around 99.75 acres of land is needed for three corridors, including 9.20 acres private land costing Rs 882 crore. in Phase-II 6.15 acres of land is needed, including 2.69 acres private land costing rs 23 crore.