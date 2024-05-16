Visakhapatnam: 2-day International Biodiversity Day celebrations from May 22

Visakhapatnam : In a step to spread awareness about the significance of biodiversity and increase focus on global issues such as biodiversity loss, the International Biodiversity Day is celebrated on May 22.

The observance is considered a reminder of the significant part of how conservation of biodiversity would go a long way in mitigating climate change and how its negligence leads to a threat.

Advocating planet-friendly practices and best practices, a two-day celebration is lined up on May 22 and 23 in Visakhapatnam.



On Wednesday, a poster was released by Andhra University vice-chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy in the presence of National Biodiversity Authority secretary B Balaji.



A national-level seminar will be held at AU Convention Centre located at Beach Road. Along with other events, an exhibition will also be featured at the venue.



In collaboration with the varsity’s Botany department, the seminar will see experts sharing insights into biodiversity conservation and measures to combat climate change. Speaking on the occasion, the V-C said steps are considered to set up a biodiversity park and a suitable place has been identified to facilitate it.



The poster launch was held in the presence of Registrar M James Stephen, Professors SB Padal, Sandhya Deepika and Ratna Kumar, among others.



As a part of the national-level celebration organised by Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board celebrations, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is hosting competitions. With an aim to promote awareness among the young generation and encourage them to take steps towards conservation biodiversity, zoo curator Nandani Salaria said, the IGZP is conducting contests.



Essay writing, drawing and elocution competitions will be held for those studying from Classes I to V on May 19 from 10 am onwards at the zoo Bioscope. Participants will receive a certificate for their participation. Apart from merit certificates, prizes will be given to the winners. For registration details, one can contact 7893632900 or 9440810213.



Meanwhile, Green Club at Anakapalli is commemorating the day along with its anniversary celebrations. In line with it, the club is organising a series of events, including creating awareness about sparrow conservation measures, making bird feeders and felicitating environmental activists and social workers. This apart, an eco-friendly exhibition will be organised on the occasion.

