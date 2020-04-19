Visakhapatnam: A special birthday gift despite lockdown

Visakhapatnam: When five-year-old N Sreeja asked her dad Suresh Nayina what dress he would present her on her birthday, little did she know that she would soon be unwrapping a brand-new long frock made of not fabric but 'paper'. Yes, you heard it right.



Notwithstanding the closure of malls and retail outlets in times of nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Suresh, working as an art master in a private school, took her little daughter by surprise when he gave her a gift of a long sleeveless frock made of over a dozen newspapers.

Sreeja's excitement knew no bounds when she discovered that her dad not only made her the prettiest dress for her but also teamed it up with matching accessories.

It took two days for the art master to conceive the idea of making the dress with newspapers that also has a ruffle embellishment.