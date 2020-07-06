Visakhapatnam: Balamuralikrishna brought laurels to Carnatic music

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has described Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna as a great singer and musician of the contemporary times.

Paying rich floral tributes to the renowned vocalist on the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission at the Collectorate here on Monday, the Minister said the state government had directed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Balamuralikrishna every year and, in his memory, music artistes will be given a cash prize as an encouragement.

However, this year, the Minister said it will be a low-key celebrations because of the pandemic.

Balamuralikrishna was multi-talented personality and brought laurels to Carnatic music and took it to the international level, the Minister added.

Chairman of the AP Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said Carnatic music got its due recognition because of Balamuralikrishna who participated in Tygaraja Aradhanotsavam at a tender age of eight years, YLP recalled.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, among others paid tributes to the musician.