Visakhapatnam: Bheemili MLA denies ‘baseless’ rumours about his candidature
Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao speaking at the new party office inaugurated at Anandapuram on Friday

Visakhapatnam : Bheemunipatnam MLA and YSRCP candidate Muttamshetti Srinivasa Rao made it clear that the Opposition is spreading baseless rumours about his candidature. Inaugurating the party office at Anandapuram here on Friday, Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on the Opposition for spreading misinformation that he is likely to contest as an MP from Anakapalli.

The MLA alleged that the followers of Ganta Srinivasa Rao are constantly calling the YSRCP leaders and forcing them to join the TDP. Further, he added that some of the alliance leaders are threatening activists to join the TDP. He warned that if such activities are not stopped with immediate effect, he would file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Some real estate dealers are also involved in such activities, the MLA pointed out. He alleged that the opponents were calling YSRCP sarpanches and luring them with money to shift loyalties.

The Bheemili MLA mentioned that about Rs 2,500 crore have been spent on welfare and development in the Bheemili segment alone.

Unable to bear the overwhelming response received from the people of Andhra Pradesh, the MLA alleged that an attempt was made to kill Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by pelting a stone at the CM.

Further, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao pointed out that the former MLA was not even aware of the names of the sarpanches in Bheemili and he did not visit the north constituency even once after getting elected as an MLA.

He warned that legal action would be taken if personal allegations are made against him during elections.

