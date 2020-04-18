Visakhapatnam: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy taking every possible measure to check Covid said MP V Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Pragati Bharat Foundation conducted a blood donation camp in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy inaugurated the camp and also volunteered to donate blood on the occasion. Later, YSRCP leader K K Raju followed suit.

After inaugurating the camp, Vijayasai Reddy exhorted the volunteers to come forward to donate blood. Further, the MP said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was considering every possible measure to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Covid affected persons achieved a remarkable recovery in Visakhapatnam. It has significantly brought down the number of cases registered in the district," the MP stated, adding that the camp aims at addressing the shortage of blood units. The collected units of blood were handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society.

Minister for Marketing and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, Pragati Bharat Foundation member Nagendra Reddy and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, among others were present.