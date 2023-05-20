Visakhapatnam: Complaint box to receive public grievances inaugurated

Visakhapatnam : A complaint box was initiated by Jana Sena Party at 34th ward in Visakhapatnam south constituency in the city on Friday.

With an objective to address public concerns and work towards settling them as a part of the ‘janavani,’ the complaint box was kept following the directions of JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

34th Ward leader Vasupalli Naresh, JSP leader P Sivaprasad Reddy participated in the inauguration of the complaint box. Speaking on the occasion, Sivaprasad Reddy said that any problem faced by the public in the ward can be added in the complaint box written in a paper.

The JSP leaders suggested the people of the constituency to avail the platform and get their grievances resolved. Lack of water supply, inaccessibility of schemes, non-functional streetlights and other issues can be placed in the complaint box, the JSP leaders said.