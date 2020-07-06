Visakhapatnam: DGP D Gautam Sawang inspects Disha police station
Visakhapatnam: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang inspected Disha police station in Anakapalle here on Monday. He spoke to the staff and enquired about their duties and associated challenges.
Later, he paid a visit to Anakapalle town police station. He cautioned the staff to follow all safety protocols as per Covid-19 precautionary measure and ensure their availability to the general public in times of need.
The DGP was accompanied by DIG of Visakhapatnam Range L K V Ranga Rao, SP B Krishna Rao, Special Officer of SEB Rahul Dev Singh, DSP Anakapalle sub division K. Sravani.
