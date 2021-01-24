Visakhapatnam: DRM Waltair Division-XI beats CMD RINL-XI

Visakhapatnam: CMD RINL-XI and DRM Waltair Division XI played a friendly cricket match at the Railway Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, CMD-RINL P K Rath, Director (Finance) V V Venu Gopal Rao, Director (Projects) K K Ghosh, Director (Commercial) D K Mohanty and Director (Operations) A K Saxena were present on the occasion.

DRM-Waltair-XI won the toss and elected to bowl. CMD-RINL–XI scored 97 for 8 wickets in 20 overs, while the DRM-Waltair-XI won the match by scoring 100 in 12.3 overs. The DRM of Waltair Division was awarded the Best Bowler for taking four wickets and scoring 23 runs. Meanwhile, Abhishek Roy from RINL-XI scored 18 runs in 8 balls and walked away with the Best Batsman award.

Mahesh Madhireddy from DRM XI scored 46 runs and bagged the 'Man of the Match' award.