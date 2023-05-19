Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park organises a series of awareness activities

Visakhapatnam : As a part of Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is organising a series of awareness activities, said curator of the zoo Nandani Salaria.

These activities are aimed to create awareness among visitors about wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability. They will continue till June 5th. Through informative activities, IGZP aims to inspire visitors to adopt environmentally conscious lifestyles and contribute to protecting biodiversity.

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability. Visitors to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park can expect a range of Mission LiFE activities that combine entertainment and education. They include interactive sessions like save water, save energy, awareness programs about single use plastic, e- waste management etc., by zoo education team.

These initiatives highlight the importance of sustainable practices such as waste reduction, recycling, and responsible consumption.

The primary objective of Mission LiFE is to inspire visitors to take individual and collective action towards a greener future. IGZP invites visitors of all ages to participate in such activities and discover the wonders of the planet's biodiversity.

By engaging the initiative, individuals can contribute to the global effort to protect the environment for future generations.

As part of the endeavour, IGZP in Visakhapatnam organised over 90 different programmes like plantation, healthy lifestyle, seed collection, animal keeper talk, awareness on different types of medicinal plants in zoo nursery, Awareness on consumption of millets, awareness on conservation of butterflies, awareness on eco friendly modes of transport, among others.

So far, over 8,000 visitors took part in such awareness programmes.