Visakhapatnam: Major fire broke out at furniture warehouse
Highlights
A major fire broke out in the suburbs of Vadlapudi in Gajuwaka on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out in the suburbs of Vadlapudi in Gajuwaka on Sunday.
Thick smoke emanated from a furniture and mattress warehouse located at Vadlapudi.
Meanwhile, firefighters reached the spot to douse the flames.
Luckily, no casualty reported. The cause of the incident and the extent of damage, however, are yet to be ascertained.
Next Story