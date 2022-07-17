  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Major fire broke out at furniture warehouse

Visakhapatnam: Major fire broke out at furniture warehouse
x
Highlights

A major fire broke out in the suburbs of Vadlapudi in Gajuwaka on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out in the suburbs of Vadlapudi in Gajuwaka on Sunday.

Thick smoke emanated from a furniture and mattress warehouse located at Vadlapudi.


Meanwhile, firefighters reached the spot to douse the flames.

Luckily, no casualty reported. The cause of the incident and the extent of damage, however, are yet to be ascertained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X