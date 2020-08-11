Visakhapatnam: New industrial policy draws appreciation

Visakhapatnam: Members of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Monday hailed the State government's Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 and said it would propel the economic growth of the State.



Chairman of AP Chambers M Sudhir termed the new policy as the most practical policy after receiving feedback from all the stakeholders and considering ground realities.

The policy offers plug-n-play facilities for MSMEs similar to the IT industry, including ready built factory shells and all basic facilities in MSME parks as per the requirement, Sudhir added.

Former president of AP Chambers G Sambasiva Rao hailed the policy as the best one in the country. He said special incentives for women entrepreneurs belonging to SC/ST /BC and minority, among other steps will ensure balanced growth across the 13 districts of the State.