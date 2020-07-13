Visakhapatnam: Online exams conclude for final year students

Visakhapatnam: Following the University Grants Commission's (UGC) guidelines, GITAM Deemed to be University conducted 18,504 exams in various streams online with 98.88 per cent student participation and declared the results.

The institution closely monitored the students facing issues while attempting mid-term exams. After resolving the online exam issues, it developed updated exam policies and multiple mock tests for students as well as invigilators to experience the online platform. A tremendous amount of planning, preparation, training and mock tests took place before conducting the final year semester-end exams.

According to Vice-Chancellor of GITAM K Sivaramakrishna, the preparation strategy aided in conducting the online exams for the students successfully. "As the final year students are set to enter the workplace or pursue higher studies, we wanted to ensure that they receive all the relevant certificates and grade cards ahead," the V-C added.

The institution is also planning to conduct supplementary exams for backlog subjects scheduled on July 16. For students who wish to improve their grades, an opportunity will be provided to take the exams at a later date. Based on the guidelines issued by the government, the institution is preparing the academic calendar for the year 2020-21.