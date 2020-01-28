Visakhapatnam: RINL launches retail outlet

Visakhapatnam: Sale of Vizag Steel products to retail customers began at RINL retail outlet at Pedagantyada on Monday.



RINL-VSP CMD P K Rath inaugurated the retail outlet operation at its newly-constructed building constructed at a cost of Rs 4.36 crore in an area of 5 acres with a storage capacity of 16,000 metric tonnes of steel and also having a 100 MT weigh bridge. RINL retail outlet is an additional distribution channel to sustain sales in alternate market segments and facilitate delivery of material at customers' doorsteps.

The facility aims at strengthening the marketing network and facilitates delivery of VSP products to all types of customers.

Director (Personnel) K C Das, Director (Finance) V V Venugopal Rao, Director (Commercial) DK Mohanty, Director (Projects) K K Ghosh, Director (Operations) A K Saxena, among others participated.

Narendra Agencies, Chirala, RINL rural dealer made the first purchase. Rath issued the first sales letter to mark the occasion.

Retail outlet facilitates delivery of materials to low volume individual, small buyers to order minimum and multiple products customised length/ready to use at site, finished products like cuts, bends and stirrups etc.