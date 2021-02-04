Visakhapatnam: School Headmaster beats student for asking Amma Vodi scheme money

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme for students studying from Class 1 to Inter. For the second year in a row, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a program to deposit Rs 15,000 in student accounts. However, almost a month after the start of the disbursement of second tranche, some people have not yet received the cash. Students and their parents are questioning teachers as schools have recently reopened. The headmaster slapped a student who asked him he had not received any money from the scheme and dragged the student on to the road. The incident took place at Enugutuni Primary School, Kashinkota Mandal, Visakhapatnam district.



Going into the details, Rupesh, an 8th class student of Enugutuni Primary School last academic year, was not credited with cash under the Amma Vodi scheme. Poor Rupesh's parents have repeatedly appealed to school principal Sharma to look into the issue. However, the teacher said that he could not get the amount due to technical reasons. This year Rupesh joined the ninth grade at Nursingbilli High School and asked about the Amma Vodi scheme in this school. The school authorities had asked him to know whether it was processed in the previous school.

As a last resort, Rupesh met HM Sharma again. Sharma was furious when asked about Amma Vodi beat student dragging him on the road and for asking for money. When the locals noticed this, they took a video and posted it on social media. It went viral. With this, there is universal anger over the attitude of the headmaster. However, HM Sharma said that it was not his fault in this matter. The bank account number given by the student and his mother's account number were different so the money did not credited. He also clarified that Rupesh's father had drunk and misbehaved with him several times.