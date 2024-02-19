Visakhapatnam Set to Host Prestigious Milan-2024 Naval Maneuvers with Over 50 Countries

Visakhapatnam, a city with a rich naval tradition, is gearing up to host the esteemed Milan-2024 naval maneuvers, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Indian Navy. The event, scheduled from Monday to the 27th of this month, will see the participation of more than 50 countries, making it one of the most prominent international gatherings in the naval domain.

Known for previously hosting prestigious events like the President's Fleet Review and the Milan-2022 exercise, Visakhapatnam continues to solidify its position as a hub for maritime cooperation and camaraderie. The upcoming Milan-2024 maneuvers, organized under the theme 'Comraderie - Cohesion - Collaboration,' aim to foster friendship, unity, and cooperation among participating nations.

A highlight of the Milan-2024 event will be the city parade, a key component of the overall festivities, scheduled to take place on the 22nd of this month at RK Beach. The presence of dignitaries such as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhad and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the parade underscores the significance of the event on both national and international levels.

The Milan maneuvers, which have been conducted under the 'Milan' banner since 1955, serve as a platform for enhancing camaraderie and friendly relations among diverse nations while showcasing naval prowess and capabilities. Over the years, the participation in Milan exercises has grown steadily, with an increasing number of countries joining the biennial event to promote mutual understanding and collaboration in maritime security.

Despite occasional disruptions due to natural disasters and other factors, the Milan maneuvers have evolved into a premier forum for naval engagement, attracting a diverse array of participants from around the globe. The substantial increase in the number of countries taking part in Milan-2024 reflects the growing importance of such multinational exercises in enhancing regional security cooperation and strengthening international maritime ties.