Visakhapatnam: Speed up works on national highways, officials told

Visakhapatnam: State Road Transport Department Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu called for speedy work of the national highways and assured that the State government would address all the problems at the ground level.



While conducting a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday, he took stock of the pending works and progress pertaining to national highways.

Krishna Babu urged the engineers and contractors to complete the work and meet the deadline set for the projects. He said the State government was giving priority to providing gravel and sand and other infrastructure required for road construction.

Of the 50-km Anandapuram-Anakapalle section of National Highway 16, 18 km work has been completed, he mentioned. A total of 292 hectares of land was available for the project. The four-lane road work from Sabbavaram to Sheela Nagar junction was also reviewed.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said the district administration was keen on keeping a tab on the progress of the national road construction work and would address the concerns at the field-level coordinating with other departments.

The review meeting was attended by Joint Collector-I M Venugopala Reddy, Special Deputy Collector Surya Kala and National Highways Authority Project Director Piva Shankar among others.