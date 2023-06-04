Visakhapatnam: Women's T20 cricket tournament from June 4

Visakhapatnam : Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament to be held from June 4th to 11th at North Jose Academy ground in Vizianagaram.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, honorary secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) SR Gopinath Reddy said Andhra Pradesh became the first state to host Women's T20 last year.

Andhra Cricket Association said the T20 organised by the women players not only stood as a great platform to showcase their talent but also laid the foundation for their future. This Premier League was not only a success but also helped four women players to participate in the Indian Women's Premier League.

Four teams are participating in the Women's T20, which will continue from Sunday to June 11.

Speaking on the occasion WT20 brand ambassador Reshmi Gautam said that it's a wonderful job done by Andhra Cricket Association to bring the talent of women to the fore in the state. Further, she said that mothers should encourage their daughters to take part in sports.

CEO of Andhra Cricket Association Siva Reddy noted that cricket in Andhra Pradesh state has achieved remarkable development in the past three years. Four teams are participating in the tournament, including Vizag Dolphins, Rayalseema Queens, Vizianagaram Royals and Bezawada Blazers.