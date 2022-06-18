Visakhapatnam: 'YSRCP failed on all fronts'

Visakhapatnam : The YSRCP government's 'Gadapa Gadapaki Prabhutvam' was an utter flop, while the 'bus yatra' was a super flop, said BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by asking for 'one chance' and had wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh and the YSRCP has failed on all fronts.

The BJP state vice-president recalled the promise made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ban alcohol in three phases when he came to power. "But he actually made people get addicted to alcohol and generate most of the revenue through liquor sale," the former MLA pointed out.

Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that Mr Jagan Reddy was a 'dangerous' person and if he came back to power again there would be no action taken even if people were killed on the road. "Saving MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, who killed the Dalit youth, is just an example," he continued. The police also safeguarding the MLC by filing cases under different sections instead of a murder case, Vishnu Kumar Raju pointed out.

Referring to the 'palabhishekam' performed by the YSRCP leaders post the MLC's release on bail, the BJP state vice-president said such activity would not happen elsewhere in the country.

Speaking about the Agnipath Scheme, the BJP state vice-president said it was a good programme but conspired by the Opposition. He opined that Agnipath Scheme is a good opportunity for the youth.

Visakhapatnam district parliamentary constituency president M Raveendra said the government had taken a very thoughtful decision on Agnipath and made it clear that the Union government had no intention to cause inconvenience to anyone.

Alleging that state government was adopting a reckless attitude towards Dalits, BJP SC Morcha state convener K Chakravarthi demanded that a murder case be registered against the MLC.

Party Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, among others was present.