Live
Just In
5 killed in IED blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
At least five people were killed and several others injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.
Police officials in the area, reported Xinhua News Agency, said that the blast occurred in the Ladha area of the South Waziristan district of the province, killing five people, including women and children on the spot while injuring two others.
The IED was planted in a house and was detonated with a remote-controlled device, said the police, adding that an investigation has been launched to find the motives behind the incident.
After the explosion, police and security forces rushed to the site immediately. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.