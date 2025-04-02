VISH hosts int’l conference Athena-2024-25 on AI

Vijayawada: The fourth annual Athena International Conference (Athena 2024-25) was hosted by VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) in hybrid mode for two days recently in collaboration with esteemed international institutions, including the University of Alicante, Spain; the University of Valladolid, Spain; and the Research Expansion Alliance. The conference’s theme was ‘The Future of AI in Foreign Language Education (FAIFLE): Implications and Challenges.’

Chan Gyu-Ko, Director of Samsung Electromechanics Software, was the Chief Guest and María Gil Burmann, Director of the Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi, and Dr. Pilar Garcés García from the University of Valladolid, Spain were guests of honour. Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr SV Kota Reddy, and Registrar Dr Jagadeesh Mudiganti were also present.

Dr Priyanka Ghosh, Dean-in-Charge of VISH, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, setting a gracious tone for the event. Dr. Chandan Vishwas, the conference convener, elaborated on the vision and objectives of Athena 2024-25.

Dr Nishant K Narayanan, Assistant Professor at EFLU, Hyderabad; Dr Mohammad Moinuddin, assistant professor at the University of Osaka, Japan; Dr Nabiel Ansari, Assistant Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; Dr Rajiv Saxena from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; and Dr Vanessa Awa from the University of Missouri-Columbia, USA offered valuable insights on the intersection of AI and language learning, encouraging deeper exploration through the perspectives of social sciences and humanities.