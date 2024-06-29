Visually challenged student gets 3.84L scholarship

Vijayawada : Visually challenged student from Andhra Loyola College Chandana has been awarded Rs 3.84 lakh fellowship for higher studies. The fellowship is jointly offered by EnAble India, Bangalore and Help the Blind Foundation, Chennai.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Coordinator of Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) Dr Sahaya Baskaran said that Chandana, who graduated this year, received a job offer from Amazon as a tester and an admission offer from IIIT Bangalore for a Post Graduate Programme in Digital Product Designing and Management. She has decided to pursue higher education.

Chandana started her journey at ALC, where she received support for her success as a disabled student. With help from EnAble India and a scholarship from the Help the Blind Foundation, she became the first visually impaired student to study BSc in Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science at ALC.

After graduation, Chandana enhanced her skills with the Advanced Employability Course from EnAble India and online courses in Accessibility Testing and Python.

Chandana expressed her gratitude to all those who helped her. Principal Fr Kishore and Correspondent Fr Sahayaraj praised Chandana. The staff and management of ALC congratulated Chandana on her remarkable achievement.