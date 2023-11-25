Live
Vizag will become ‘powerful city’ once it becomes executive capital
IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath says development of the port city will take place on par with Hyderabad
Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath condemned the statements made by leaders of the opposition parties that if the government offices are established in Visakhapatnam, private companies will not be set up in the region.
Speaking at a media conference, the Minister said the region will witness more development once all government departments are set up in Visakhapatnam.
“Visakhapatnam would become a powerful city like Hyderabad once it becomes the executive capital. Extensive arrangements are made so that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy can administer from Visakhapatnam starting from December,” he stated.
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan alone are scared of such development taking place in the region as they are political tourists and are not concerned about the development of North Andhra, he said.
“Naidu stayed in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for over 50 days and I guest even during his regime as the Chief Minister, he did not stay in the State at a stretch for such a long period,” Amarnath criticised. Talking about the fire mishap at the Fishing Harbour, Amarnath said the State government provided compensation to the victims in a very short span of time which no other government had done earlier.