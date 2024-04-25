Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju files nomination papers

Live
Highlights
Vizianagaram Assembly constituency TDP candidate P Aditi Gajapathi Raju filed her nomination papers on Wednesday.
Vizianagaram : Vizianagaram Assembly constituency TDP candidate P Aditi Gajapathi Raju filed her nomination papers on Wednesday. Aditi, before leaving for the RO office has taken blessings of her parents Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Suneela Gajapathi and reached the office along with huge number of party workers.
TDP MP candidate K Appala Naidu also accompanied her. She submitted her nomination papers to RO Kartheek. After filing her papers, Aditi said that she would work for the welfare of the downtrodden.
‘We, the family of Ashok Gajapathi is always for the common man and we have been in the service for the past few decades. It’s my appeal to people to give me an opportunity to serve them,” she said.
