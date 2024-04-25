  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju files nomination papers

Vizianagaram: Aditi Gajapathi Raju files nomination papers
x

TDP candidate for Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Aditi Gajapathi Raju submitting her nomination papers to the Returning Officer Kartheek. Her father and former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and others are also seen.

Highlights

Vizianagaram Assembly constituency TDP candidate P Aditi Gajapathi Raju filed her nomination papers on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram : Vizianagaram Assembly constituency TDP candidate P Aditi Gajapathi Raju filed her nomination papers on Wednesday. Aditi, before leaving for the RO office has taken blessings of her parents Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Suneela Gajapathi and reached the office along with huge number of party workers.

TDP MP candidate K Appala Naidu also accompanied her. She submitted her nomination papers to RO Kartheek. After filing her papers, Aditi said that she would work for the welfare of the downtrodden.

‘We, the family of Ashok Gajapathi is always for the common man and we have been in the service for the past few decades. It’s my appeal to people to give me an opportunity to serve them,” she said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X