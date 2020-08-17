Vizianagaram: Baby Naina bags third prize in wildlife photography

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): R V S K K Ranga Rao, yuvaraja of Bobbili Samsthanam, who is passionate towards photography, got a prize in wildlife photography contest. Ranga Rao, popularly known as Baby Naina, frequently visits wildlife sanctuaries in India such as Gir forest, Gim Corbet national park, Kanha national park, Sundarbans, Ranathambore park and many more. He is passionate to click with his high resolution camera and store in his photo gallery at Bobbili Royal palace.

Even Rangarao participated in several wildlife photo contests being organised by several organisers all over India. On the occasion of 74 Independence Day celebrations, a national level organisation Wildlife Action Photography Forum has organised national level photography competition and invited entries from the photographers. The Forum received thousands of photos from all over India.

Babynaina bagged third prize in the contest for clicking a couple of tigers at Bhandavgarh national park in Madhya Pradesh. The organisation has informed this to Baby Naina. Speaking on the occasion, he said "I love nature and taking active part in wildlife conservation by joining hands with concerned organisations. We should teach our future generations about the importance of nature and biodiversity. At the same time I am thankful to Manoj Kumar, my friend, who takes care of all these photographs and undertakes post production works."











