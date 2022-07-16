Vizianagaram: Botcha Satyanarayana defends merger of schools

Vizianagaram: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana conducted a review meeting with district administration on various issues like rain related losses in the district on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, he said that the government is not at all closing any school in Andhra Pradesh. They are just merging the nearby schools to strengthen the education system and to improve the standards of the students as per the Union government new education policy. He also said, "We are sanctioning two junior colleges for every mandal and we would recruit subject teachers in pre-primary schools for Anganwadi centres."

Digital blackboards will be installed in phase one schools which are modified under Nadu-Nedu schemes. Around five lakh tablets would be distributed to class 8 students soon. "We would reconsider the name change of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and if it's needed it would be again named after Ambedkar Videsi Vidya Deevena and our aim is to encourage meritorious students under this scheme.

The commission appointed to study the fee structure in private colleges and it would ensure steps to maintain the fee structure finalised by the government. Due to improvement of standards and cavities in government schools, around 7.8 lakh students have taken new admissions all over the state, he said. The district administration has sent a proposal with the estimation of Rs 10.37 to undertake repair works of 27 major roads in the district. Soon after getting the funds, the works would be initiated. Collector A Suryakumari, MP B Chandrasekhar, MLA B Appalanarsaiah and others were also present.