Vizianagaram: Dy CM P Pushpasreevani inspects facilities at MIMS

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani on Friday visited Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), which is the nodal hospital to eradicate coronavirus. She went to the hospital along with local MLA B Appalanaidu and visited the wards allotted for corona-infected patients. She inspected ventilators and isolation wards.



She enquired about the facilities available at the hospital. She instructed the medical staff to be prepared to face challenges. She advised them to take adequate precautions like wearing gloves, masks and other material while extending treatment to Covid-19 patients.

"Though there is no positive case in our district, we should be prepared to face any situation," she said.

G C Kishore Kumar, Joint Collector, R Kurmanath, Joint Collector-2, Dr K Nagabhushana Rao and others accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.