Vizianagaram: Fervour marks Sirimanotsavam fete

Vizianagaram: The Sirimanotsavam of Pyditallamma concluded amid devotion fervour and gaiety here on Tuesday. Around two lakh people thronged the streets of the city to witness the Sirimanotsavam procession, which is a grand event in the festival.



Temple hereditary chief priest B Venkat Rao blessed the devotees by sitting on the 30-foot Sirimanu (log) on behalf of Goddess Pydimamba. Sirimanu was taken in procession from the temple to Fort thrice by the endowments staff and volunteers with temple traditions and customs.

Prior to Sirimanotsavam procession, hereditary trustee and chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju along with his family members offered special prayers to Pydithallamma.

Later on, minister Botcha Satyanarayana visited the temple and offered silk robes to the Goddess on behalf of the state government.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabadhra Swamy, district collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs, MLCs, district officials and other leaders had darshan of Goddess Pydithallamma.

They later observed the Sirimanotsavam procession from DCCB Bank premises. Temple chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju along with his family members observed the Sirimanostavam from the Fort.

Sirimanotsavam procession commenced at around 4.30 pm from Chaduru Gudi of Pydithallamma temple and moved slowly towards the Vizianagaram Fort. Hereditary priest Bantupalli Venkat Rao seated atop of the Sirimanu wearing traditional dress holding a fan.

He was paraded from temple to the Fort thrice by the temple staff and volunteers with traditional rally before being returned to the temple. As per the festival customs, Paladhara (bodyguards), Iravatham (white elephant), Anjali Ratham (a group of chaperones of the deity) and Bestavari Vala (fishing net, as the it was the fishermen who found and brought the goddess out) followed the Sirimanu.

The priest blessed the devotees as well as family members of Vizianagaram royal family. The Sirimanotsavam concluded around 6.30 pm. After completion of the procession, Sirimanu log was kept on the temple premises for the locals, who want to get some pieces of the log to put in their cash bags and cupboards.